Covid vaccination in Northern Ireland opens to everyone aged 18 and over

By Clea Skopeliti
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

People aged 18 and over can book their Covid-19 vaccine in Northern Ireland after the programme was expanded to include all adults.

More than 70 per cent of adults in the region have already had at least their first jab, while over 40 per cent have received both doses.

Authorities said the expansion had come “well ahead” of schedule.

Announcing the move, Robin Swann, the health minister, said: “I am delighted that our vaccination programme is now open to all adults in Northern Ireland.

“I know this will be very welcome news for young people who have been waiting patiently for their turn to get the jab.

“Today’s announcement is another important milestone in the drive to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as we can, so that we can see a return to normality.”

He said that the “tremendous success” of the rollout had offered people “great hope” and allowed measures to be relaxed.

Mr Swann added: ”The expansion of the vaccination programme, well ahead of schedule, to everyone aged 18 and over is testament to the hard work and dedication of all those involved in delivering the vaccine throughout Northern Ireland.”

Adults aged 18 and over can book an appointment from 8am on Thursday.

Anyone under 40 can receive the Pfizer vaccine by booking through a trust centre.

Dr Michael McBride, the chief medical officer, urged all adults to sign up for the vaccine, underlining the risk of variants spreading.

He said: “I know that many young people will be very keen to book their jab now that they’re eligible for vaccination.

“It’s important to understand that while the risk of severe disease is lower in young people, some may become very ill and, of course, they can pass on the virus to others who may be more vulnerable.

“We’re dealing with the emergence of new variants and we all have a part to play in keeping each other safe. I would urge everyone aged 18 and over to book a slot for vaccination, including those in older age groups who have not yet stepped forward.”

People are encouraged to book their slot online at: covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated .

Those unable to access the website can call 0300 200 7813 to make their booking.

ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
