Grundens uses recycled plastics from old fishing gear for new line of rugged casual wear

By Laine Welch
Petersburg Pilot
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleGrundens is using recycled plastics from old fishing gear for a new line of rugged casual wear, and the first batch contains contributions from Cordova. Grundens, whose motto is "We are fishing," is the go-to brand for outer wear and foul-weather gear for mariners around the world. The company, which originated in Sweden in 1911, debuted its NetSource Collection this spring. The men's shorts and women's leggings use ECONYL, a regenerated nylon fabric that uses recycled fishing nets as the raw material.

