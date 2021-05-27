Grundens uses recycled plastics from old fishing gear for new line of rugged casual wear

Afraid to purchase outdoor apparel in the past that bills itself as “eco-friendly” or “sustainable” because you didn’t think it would function as well as the regular gear? Well now, with advances in resource management and textile technology, you can upgrade most of your essentials to stuff that leaves much less of an impact on the planet, while still providing the performance you’ve grown to rely on in the wilderness. Tons of companies are now taking the call to create sustainable outdoor gear. This apparel is the coolest, most functional out there, so there’s no excuse not to upgrade.