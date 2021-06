The 21st century is all about pacing faster than the other. The competition is always high and people are on the receiving end dealing with the heat. Being the obvious nature of a human being most of the crowd keeps hovering over the problems in their life. Due to such a level of competition, it is easier to develop negative thoughts rising to permanent problems in life. People intend to focus more on problems since their brain stops critically thinking about a situation instead focuses on dissatisfaction. It is like not knowing the cause of the dissatisfaction rather be unhappy thinking that there is dissatisfaction causing problems in life.