Pasadena, CA

1967 Shelby GT 350: A high performance investment

By Ron Loesch Publisher
Petersburg Pilot
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim and Polly Koeneman were looking for a fun performance car, in 2003 when they decided to steer away from "traditional investments," and purchased a 1967 Shelby American GT350 from Scott Steward, Secretary/Treasurer of Auto Purchasing Agency, Inc of Pasadena, California. Tim told the Pilot, "I have been following cars...

www.petersburgpilot.com
