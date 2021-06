Synctera has raised $33 million in Series A funding to fuel its mission to make it easier for community banks and fintechs to work together. The round, which brought the company’s total funding to more than $46 million, featured new strategic investors such as Mastercard, as well as executives from Finovate alums like Marqeta, Feedzai, and Socure. These backers were joined by several of Synctera’s existing investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Diagram Ventures, Portage Ventures, SciFi Ventures, and Scribble Ventures.