BigCommerce: SMBs Tap Trusted Payment Providers To Curb Cart Abandonment

Digital innovation has long been a part of the business-to-consumer (B2C) space, but it has become the name of the game in recent months. eCommerce in particular witnessed a massive digital shift during this time, representing 19 percent of global retail sales by the end of 2020 — a 3 percentage-point rise over 2019. This digital shift in shopping habits carried with it a digital shift in payments, with a growing number of consumers becoming more comfortable using online and mobile tools to pay for everything from food to utility bills.