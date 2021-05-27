Cancel
Petersburg, AK

Yesterday's News

By Brian Varela
Petersburg Pilot
 14 days ago

George H. Canfield, of the Geological Survey and B. F. Heintzelman of the Forestry Service inspected the water power site at Crystal Lake, Blind River recently and will make a report on the project to the Water Power Commission, which will be used when the application of the Town of Petersburg for the water rights comes before that body for consideration. Mr. Canfield stated that the project would easily develop the 500 or more horsepower required and that it was a good water power site. “While there is not a large drainage basin back of the lake, it is so high that very lit...

Petersburg, AK
Petersburg, AKPetersburg Pilot

Petersburg Fishing Report

The time is here for steelhead! If you haven’t yet been out searching for the elusive steelhead there are still a few weeks left while these spring spawning fish are present in freshwaters. Water temperatures are warming and anglers will find increasing opportunities for Dolly Varden and Cutthroat trout. Try fishing around log jams, cutbanks, deep pools, and eddy lines where these species seek calm water to efficiently wait and watch for tasty morsels to drift by with the current.
kfsk.org

A new COVID case brings Petersburg’s active cases to four

A new COVID case was announced in Petersburg Tuesday evening. It’s the fourth active case in town. The other three cases were identified last week. Like the others, the new case is travel related. The person has been told to isolate by Public Health and contact tracing is underway. The...
Petersburg Pilot

SB OKs raise for classified staff

The Petersburg School Board approved a two percent salary increase over the 2020-2021 school year for classified staff returning for the 2021-2022 school year at their meeting on Tuesday. "It's been a hard year I'm sure for some of them, and we're appreciative of the hard work that they've done...