Yesterday's News

George H. Canfield, of the Geological Survey and B. F. Heintzelman of the Forestry Service inspected the water power site at Crystal Lake, Blind River recently and will make a report on the project to the Water Power Commission, which will be used when the application of the Town of Petersburg for the water rights comes before that body for consideration. Mr. Canfield stated that the project would easily develop the 500 or more horsepower required and that it was a good water power site. “While there is not a large drainage basin back of the lake, it is so high that very lit...