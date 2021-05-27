Why SigFox is Not a Good Option for Connected Street-Lighting

QNAP has this week launched its new QMiro Tri-band Mesh Wi-Fi SD-WAN routers, in the form of the QMiro-201W and the QMiroPlus-201W. Created to provide home users with a Home Cloud and Tri-band Mesh Wi-Fi SD-WAN solution, offering high coverage Mesh Wi-Fi and wireless storage applications. Up to four QMiroPlus-201W smart routers and QMiro-201W Mesh Wi-Fi routers (1 Router + 3 Satellites) can be deployed in one site. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.