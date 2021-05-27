Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

NEA GP Liza Landsman: ‘It’s Coming Up Payments Everywhere’

By PYMNTS
Posted by 
pymnts
pymnts
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For consumers’ payments and commerce behaviors, a year of hanging out at home and having to relocate almost everything to online has not been an entirely bad experience. On the bright side, it has created an opportunity for consumers to experience different choices via growing digital ecosystems. But a fast shift is never an easy thing to do. It means that all of that new potential opportunity for consumer businesses out there has come with a heaping side-order of complexity and stress that will need managing for a long time to come.

www.pymnts.com
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Enterprise Associates#Nea#Capital Fund#Managing Partner#General Partner#Faster Payments#Stress#Nea#Healthcare#Leveraging Payments#Digital Ecosystems#Fintech Players#Embedding Payments#Payments Capability#Investment#Customers#Money#Payment Capability#Smbs#Attractiveness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Starbucks
Related
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

Digital Transformations In The US And Abroad

Secondhand eShop Sellpy, which is majority-owned by H&M, will be expanding to additional European nations. In brick-and-mortar, a sizable share of America’s malls will close over the next few years, although the Mall of America is something of a species unto itself. And in international payments, companies can use countless technologies to make their cross-border payment flows simpler to manage. All this, Today in Data.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Veem Expands Local SMB Payment Service To Canada

The online payment provider Veem announced Wednesday (June 2) it had expanded its no-fee domestic payment service to Canada. Known as Veem Local Canada, this tool includes electronic fund transfers and gives Canadian businesses — Quebec included — an easy and comprehensive solution for payments between provinces and territories. Features...
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Exabeam raises $200M to fuel scale, product innovation and extend leadership

Exabeam announced a $200 million Series F growth round at a valuation of $2.4 billion. The round is led by the Owl Rock division of Blue Owl Capital and supported by existing investors Acrew Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Norwest Venture Partners. Exabeam also welcomes cybersecurity industry leader Michael DeCesare...
RetailPosted by
pymnts

BNPL Retail Finance Platform Divido Raises $30 Million

London-based Divido has reeled in $30 million in venture funding led by banking giants HSBC and ING. The company offers a buy now, pay later (BNPL) platform for the retail finance sector. In a press release, Divido said it would use the cash “to fuel international expansion while continuing to...
Technologythefastmode.com

Mambu, Google Cloud to Deliver Digital Banking Platform to Indonesian Bank

Bank Jago, an Indonesia-listed bank, has selected Mambu’s SaaS banking platform as its technology foundation as the bank begins its journey towards operating as a technology based-bank. Mambu’s innovative, flexible and responsive digital banking platform will underpin Bank Jago’s service offerings, which will initially include everyday transactions and payments, with...
Businesscrunchbase.com

Synctera Aims $33M Series A At Developing Banking-as-a-Service

Synctera raised $33 million in Series A funding. The new investment comes six months after announcing its $12.4 million seed round. Fin VC led the new round and was joined by Mastercard and Gaingels, along with follow-on investments from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Diagram Ventures, SciFi Ventures and Scribble Ventures. “As...
Economyfinextra.com

Synctera raises $33m to connect community banks and fintechs

Synctera, a startup that helps connect community banks and emerging fintechs, has raised $33 million in a Series A funding round led by Fin VC and joined by Mastercard. Gaingels, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Diagram Ventures, SciFi Ventures, and Scribble Ventures joined the round, as did angels including Omri Dahan (CRO, Marqeta), Nuno Sebastiao (CEO, Feedzai), Tim Sheehan ( CEO, Greenlight).
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

NEW REPORT: Five Ways U.S. Banks Can Tap AI To Manage Credit Risk

Artificial intelligence (AI) has long since moved from the realm of science fiction to reality, with reports of new applications from transportation to cybersecurity seemingly emerging every day. At the same time, the technology has made fairly limited inroads in the banking sector. PYMNTS’ latest research indicates that this is changing — and fast.
TechnologyVentureBeat

AI-powered sales enablement platform Gong raises $250M

Enterprise sales enablement platform Gong.io today raised $250 million in a series E funding round valuing the company at $7.25 billion, more than triple its previous valuation ($2.2 billion). CEO and cofounder Amit Bendov says the new capital, which brings Gong’s total raised to $584 million, will be put toward product development, hiring, and customer acquisition.
Personal FinancePosted by
pymnts

Truebill Reels In $45 Million For Personal Finance App

Silver Spring, Maryland-based Truebill announced on Tuesday (June 1) that it has raised $45 million. The company said the cash will be used to “expand its platform of financial management tools to give users more visibility and control of their money.”. In a press release, Truebill said the latest funding...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Temenos Brings ‘Virtual COO’ To SMB Bank Clients

Temenos, the banking technology company, and Canadian Western Bank (CWB) have built out Temenos Virtual COO, an Explainable AI-driven (XAI) offering. Temenos has rolled out the offering throughout the world, according to a Tuesday (June 1) announcement. “We’re innovating with Temenos to not only create something special, but to evolve...
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

Synovus Debuts Integrated Receivables Platform

Synovus debuted its Synovus Accelerate AR platform called to increase access to working capital and decrease exceptions by the way of straight-through processing throughout every payment channel. The solution is offered with payments and business technology company Deluxe, according to a Tuesday (June 1) announcement. “Synovus Accelerate AR anticipates the...
Marketsthepaypers.com

FQX secures USD 4.7 mln in seed funding

The Switzerland-based fintech FQX focused on electronic negotiable instruments has announced receiving EUR 3.84 million in venture capital in a seed round. FQX is developing a short-term financing and payment instrument, the eNote, which the funding should help scale. The eNote is an unconditional promise, based on blockchain technology, to pay a specific sum to another party at a specific future date and can be flexibly sold and transferred to any third party. Banks or fintechs can integrate this eNote infrastructure into their financing platforms.
Small BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Payments Take Center Stage Of Bank-FinTech Collaboration

Payments has taken center stage for bank-FinTech pairings, with Visa’s FinTech Partner Connect finding new reach to streamline the collaborative process. Plus, Deloitte ramps up its own efforts to modernize payments for financial institutions, and Horizon Bank proves it’s not just the largest of financial institutions (FIs) that can embrace FinTech tie-ups.
IndustryPosted by
pymnts

Amex: Payments Tech Builds Healthier Cash Flows In Booming Construction Market

Rising supply and demand throughout the construction industry can be a fickle beast for the builders, contractors, buyers and suppliers operating in the space. The benefits of a booming business don’t necessarily trickle down to healthier cash flow — on the contrary, a flurry of business activity can make cash flow quite lumpy on both the buyer and supplier side, particularly for the small businesses of this market.