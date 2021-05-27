NEA GP Liza Landsman: ‘It’s Coming Up Payments Everywhere’

For consumers’ payments and commerce behaviors, a year of hanging out at home and having to relocate almost everything to online has not been an entirely bad experience. On the bright side, it has created an opportunity for consumers to experience different choices via growing digital ecosystems. But a fast shift is never an easy thing to do. It means that all of that new potential opportunity for consumer businesses out there has come with a heaping side-order of complexity and stress that will need managing for a long time to come.