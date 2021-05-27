Cancel
NEW DATA: New Models Needed To Make Loyalty Work For Local Businesses

By PYMNTS
The past 15 months have hit small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) hard. Mom-and-pop shops around the world have struggled to get by since March 2020, when mandated business closures and capacity restrictions as well as their resulting economic shocks brought the global economy to its knees. Many are still struggling to recover.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Economysignalscv.com

Local SEO: How to Make User Reviews Work for Your Business

User reviews have the power to multiply business that walks into your door or clicks on your website. A positive experience from a customer encourages others to try your products or services. About 93 percent of users check online reviews and other forms of user-generated content (e.g., images or ratings) before purchasing. Studies also show that 89 percent of consumers won’t buy until they read reviews from other customers.
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

Digital Transformations In The US And Abroad

Secondhand eShop Sellpy, which is majority-owned by H&M, will be expanding to additional European nations. In brick-and-mortar, a sizable share of America’s malls will close over the next few years, although the Mall of America is something of a species unto itself. And in international payments, companies can use countless technologies to make their cross-border payment flows simpler to manage. All this, Today in Data.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Veem Expands Local SMB Payment Service To Canada

The online payment provider Veem announced Wednesday (June 2) it had expanded its no-fee domestic payment service to Canada. Known as Veem Local Canada, this tool includes electronic fund transfers and gives Canadian businesses — Quebec included — an easy and comprehensive solution for payments between provinces and territories. Features...
IndustryPosted by
pymnts

Construction Tech Firms Contend With Surging Demand And Supply Chain Challenges

Among the daily swirl of advancements and announcements from a range of FinTechs, InsurTechs and health techs comes word from a lesser known — albeit equally busy — quadrant of the digital shift: construction tech. “The construction, manufacturing and industrial industries are really facing unprecedented challenges, but also huge opportunities,”...
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

NEW REPORT: Five Ways U.S. Banks Can Tap AI To Manage Credit Risk

Artificial intelligence (AI) has long since moved from the realm of science fiction to reality, with reports of new applications from transportation to cybersecurity seemingly emerging every day. At the same time, the technology has made fairly limited inroads in the banking sector. PYMNTS’ latest research indicates that this is changing — and fast.
Economyuschamber.com

U.S. Businesses Face the Specter of Data Localization in Europe 

[This is the third article in a series on policy priorities for transatlantic relations. Read articles one, two, four, and five.]. In a few weeks, President Biden will meet with European Union leaders in Brussels. With global economic recovery a priority, and bilateral trade and digital cooperation on the agenda, one test of whether the renewed U.S.-EU partnership can deliver results is the conclusion of a new Privacy Shield. A new pact will inject much needed certainty into the transatlantic economy, which relies on the ability of all firms to transfer personal information from Europe to the United States. Without a new Privacy Shield, U.S. exports and American affiliates in the EU will continue to be targeted by privacy regulators and other proponents of forced data localization. U.S. businesses will consequently face diminished access to a market of 450 million consumers, threatening American competitiveness and millions of American jobs.  
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Cards Market Report 2021: Growing Technological Innovations Are Gaining Popularity

DUBLIN, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cards Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Major players in the market are Citibank; Mastercard Incorporated;The American Express Company; Visa Inc.; JPMorgan Chase & Co.; Kaiku Finance LLC; Mango Financial Inc.; Green Dot Corporation; NetSpend Holdings; and PayPal Holdings.The global cards market is expected to grow from $205.45 billion in 2020 to $212.23 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%.
Cell Phonesdailybruin.com

New mobile payment app Zage helps support local businesses in Westwood

Lev Ricanati has clocked at least 30 hours on the lawn by Janss Steps since March, handing out $10 of free credit to students who download a new app called Zage. Zage is a contactless mobile payment app that was launched in Princeton, New Jersey, last year by co-founders Ryan Ozminkowski and Arsh Shah Dilbagi.
TechnologyItproportal

Transforming business mobility with tech innovation

Disruptive technologies are transforming transport and mobility – and we’re just at the start of the journey. A paradigm shift in how we live and work beckons, with tech advancements promising to make all our journeys fasters, cheaper, more convenient and sustainable. And as exciting new opportunities emerge for the...
Businesstearsheet.co

Visa expands its bank-tech matchmaking program to the U.S.

Visa recently expanded its Visa Fintech Partner Connect program. The program helps financial institutions quickly connect with a vetted and curated set of technology providers. Initially launched in Europe, the program is now available in the U.S. and in certain markets across Asia Pacific, Central Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean. Visa clients can get in touch with program partners through the Visa Partner website and receive benefits such as reduced implementation fees and pricing discounts.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Stellar’s Airtm Investment Seeds DeFI Opportunity In LatAm Markets

With Latin American eCommerce growing by 8.4 percent between 2019 and 2020 to over $200 billion, it’s safe to assume the need for safe, fast digital payments is — and will be — experiencing comparable growth. According to Stellar Development Foundation CEO Denelle Dixon, the LatAm opportunity is very real,...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Belvo Nets $43 Million In Series A Financing To Expand Open Finance Platform In LatAm

Latin American open banking platform Belvo has raised $43 million in a Series A funding round, according to a company blog post. The money will be used to accelerate the company’s expansion of its open finance platform in Latin America, the post stated. The company also plans to double the size of its team, and it will be focused on expansion of data enrichment solutions. It will also roll out a bank-to-bank payment initiation offering in Mexico and Brazil.
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

Komgo Raises $29 Million For Blockchain Trade Finance Platform

Trade finance blockchain company Komgo has closed a funding round with $29 million, a press release said on Tuesday (June 1). The round featured both new and existing investors. SMBC was one of the new investors bought in. There was also an unnamed global financial institution that participated. It also...
Small BusinessPosted by
pymnts

B2B Payments Today: What Firms Want From Global Payments Innovation; Truist Eyes Industry-Specific Business Banking

Today in B2B payments, PYMNTS releases new data on corporates' cross-border payments innovation needs, and Truist discusses an industry-specific approach to business banking. Plus, Funding Circle collaborates with Atom on small business lending, Credit Suisse addresses the ongoing Greensill fallout and iBanFirst secures new investment. Both U.S. and U.K. businesses...
Small BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Funding Circle, Atom Partner On Lending For UK SMBs

U.K. small business loan platform Funding Circle will work with U.K.-based mobile bank Atom, on a 300-million-pound (about $426 million) lending partnership, according to a press release. There has already been 350 million pounds (about $497 million) lent from Atom through Funding Circle, the release stated, and this will bring...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Visa Expands Investment In LoginID — And Authenticated Payments’ Future

With news out this past week that the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has issued its second delay of PSD2’s implementation in six months — this time until March 2022 — fresh calls are being made for interoperability and standards to ensure that the swift and functional marriage of payments, authentication and convenience can go forward.