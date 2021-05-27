Cancel
Congress & Courts

Van Hollen, Cardin Among Reps Pushing for DC Statehood

WCBC Radio
 2021-05-27

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said this week that “D.C. statehood is an idea whose time has come,” and several Democrats lined up on the floor of the upper chamber to argue for making the District the nation’s 51st state. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, both Democrats from Maryland, were among those who spoke on behalf of legislation to make D.C. a state. Van Hollen called some of the arguments against statehood that have been made by Republicans “absurd.”

www.wcbcradio.com
