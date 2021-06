Joel Lee has been selected as UNC Greensboro’s new associate vice chancellor for Enrollment Management. He will begin on June 14, 2021. Lee comes to UNCG from Winston-Salem State University, where he served as the assistant vice chancellor for Enrollment Management for the past six years. During that time, he led a team that delivered five of the eight largest freshman classes in school history, implemented a new strategic enrollment plan, and deployed numerous technical improvements to business processes. Prior to his time at WSSU, Lee oversaw the birth and growth of a new university branch campus near Austin, TX. He has a proven track record of success in higher education leadership, a deep understanding of UNC System policies and procedures, and a history of achieving enrollment growth in diverse, equity-based environments.