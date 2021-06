Forget Link, Zelda, or (gasp) even Kass — the real star of Breath of the Wild is the wild. I don’t know if any game I’ve ever played has made me feel so authentically as if I’m just free to explore nature. In fact, I would even go so far as to say that if you were to remove all the enemies from Hyrule, I would still have fun just exploring where a wandering stream might take me or climbing a mountain to see what treasures it holds. In his piece simply titled “Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” the artist Gydw1n showcases that feeling of being plopped down in a field or forest and being invited to make your own way.