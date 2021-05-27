Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frostburg, MD

Frostburg Man Charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident

WCBC Radio
 14 days ago

On Wednesday, May 26th, 2021 the Cumberland Police Department served a criminal summons on Alex Anthony Chermesino for leaving the scene of an accident charges. The summons was issued by District Court in reference to an incident that occurred on May 2nd, 2021 when he is suspected of backing his vehicle into a building on Willowbrook Road and leaving the scene without reporting the incident to police. Chermesino signed and received copies of the charging documents and was released pending trial at District Court.

www.wcbcradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frostburg, MD
Cumberland, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Accident, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Cumberland, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Court#District Court#Trial Court#Man#Police#Willowbrook Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Violations
Related
Maryland StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Officer Pulls Drunk Driver From Burning Vehicle Following Crash in Glen Burnie

An Arundel County Police officer pulled a drunk driver from his vehicle which had caught fire following an early morning highway crash in Glen Burnie. On Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 2:31 a.m., Maryland State Police troopers from the Glen Burnie Barrack responded to a two vehicle crash on NB I-97 at MD-174. The preliminary investigation indicates a blue Honda Accord had run into the rear of a red Ford truck.
Frostburg, MDCumberland Times-News

LaVale business disturbance prompts two drug distribution arrests

LAVALE — A Frostburg man was arrested on drug charges after he attempted to throw suspected crack cocaine into a creek Sunday outside a LaVale Plaza business, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrested Ayotunde Adedipe, 27, after he allegedly ran from the scene and allegedly threw crack...
Maryland StateCumberland Times-News

State police moving into new barrack

CUMBERLAND — Maryland State Police will relocate to a newly built Cumberland barrack on Wednesday. Troopers and civilian support staff were temporarily relocated to the Allegany County Emergency Operations Center at Mexico Farms while the barrack, at 1125 National Highway in LaVale, was built. The $12.6-million, single-story barrack includes an...
Cumberland, MDCumberland Times-News

One youth critically injured, second arrested in city stabbing

CUMBERLAND — A city youth was in critical condition and a second youth arrested following a stabbing early Monday in the 100 block of Polk Street, Cumberland Police said. The incident reportedly occurred about 3 a.m. during an altercation. Police said the suspect, a male, was arrested about two hours...
Maryland StateCumberland Times-News

RV, truck at Grantsville destroyed by fire

CUMBERLAND — An electrical fire early Saturday destroyed a recreational vehicle and a pickup truck in the 17000 block of Chestnut Ridge Road in Grantsville, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office. Fire investigators said a 2019 Forest River Vengeance Touring recreational vehicle and a 2019 Dodge Ram 3500...
Cumberland, MDWCBC Radio

Williams Street Bike Incident Leads to Drug Arrest

Just before 11 Saturday evening, Cumberland Police charged a city man with creating a traffic hazard with his bicycle on Williams Street. During the arrest, officers noticed a CDS capsule and a subsequent search turned up three more. As a result, 28 year old Dillon Nicholson was charged and remanded...
Cumberland, MDWCBC Radio

Trespassing Call Yields Shoplifting Charge

Late Saturday morning, Cumberland Police were called to a Virginia Avenue business to address a trespassing complaint. 26 year old Laura Green was found on the property, and had been told via letter that she was not to be there. During the arrest, she was found in possession of an...
Maryland StateWBOC

Heavy Equipment Fire Causes $75K Damage in Easton

EASTON, Md.- Authorities have ruled as accidental a fire that caused $75,000 in damage to a piece of heavy equipment in Easton. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened Friday afternoon and involved a 2015 Caterpillar 308E2 CR excavator located at Bullock Construction, Inc., at 32303 Matthewstown Road.
Maryland StateWBOC

Dog Rescued From Salisbury House Fire

SALISBURY, Md.- Firefighters rescued a dog from a house fire that occurred Sunday afternoon in Salisbury. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze occurred shortly after 3 p.m. at a one-story home home located at 208 Prince St. It took the Salisbury Fire Department approximately 10 minutes to...
Cumberland, MDCumberland Times-News

Standoff ends without injuries

CUMBERLAND — A man who allegedly threatened to burn down a Hilltop drive home and harm police officers was arrested Friday afternoon following an hourslong standoff, Cumberland Police said. Police said the incident started as a disturbance in the 700 block, after the man, who wasn't identified, yelled at people...
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Maryland Teacher Accused of Attacks in DC Park, on Virginia Trail

A Prince George’s County elementary school teacher is accused of a series of attacks in a park in D.C. and along a trail in Alexandria. Michael Thomas Pruden, of Fort Washington, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, U.S. Park Police said. Officials say he shined a...
Allegany County, MDCumberland Times-News

I-68 motorist arrested on drug distribution, firearm charges

CUMBERLAND — A traffic stop Thursday on Interstate 68 in LaVale led to the arrest of a motorist on drug distribution and firearm charges, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office. A deputy on patrol stopped the vehicle for alleged speeding and reportedly detected an odor of marijuana coming from...
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in Maryland| 212 new cases; 3 deaths in 24 hours

BALTIMORE, MD. (WBFF)- The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Monday morning. As of 10:00 a.m. there are 456,216 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, 212 cases have been reported in Maryland in 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 2.51%, decreased by 0.01% since Sunday morning;...
Cumberland, MDWCBC Radio

City Man Charged on Multiple Arrest Warrants

On Thursday, May 13th, 2021, the Cumberland City Police arrested Marley Zaire Powell, 27, of Cumberland MD. Powell was contacted at a Maryland Ave residence on this date and found to be wanted on five separate arrest warrants. The charges of each were as follows:. -Circuit Court Bench Warrant for...
Cumberland, MDCumberland Times-News

Cumberland man jailed on five arrest warrants

CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Friday without bond after he was arrested on five warrants that were issued for failing to appear in district and circuit courts as well as other charges, Cumberland Police said. Marley Zaire Powell, 27, was taken into custody Thursday when he was served...
Cumberland, MDWCBC Radio

Funeral Service Monday for Local Business Woman Linda Parsons

Funeral services will take place Monday for longtime area businesswoman Linda V. Parsons, who died Wednesday at age 78. Mrs. Parsons was the owner of Linda's Old Furnace Restaurant in Ridgeley for 27 years. She was a 1960 graduate of Fort Ashby High School. The service will be held at...
Allegany County, MDCumberland Times-News

Baltimore man sentenced to 55-year prison term for narcotics distribution

CUMBERLAND — A Baltimore man was been sentenced Thursday to 55 years in the Maryland Department of Correction after being convicted of charges of distribution of large amounts of fentanyl and heroin in Allegany County, Baltimore city and county, Washington County and in West Virginia, according to the Office of State's Attorney James F. Elliott and the Allegany County Narcotics Task Force.
Cumberland, MDWCBC Radio

Greene Street Business Vandalized Overnight

On Friday an officer from the Cumberland Police Department responded to a business in the 700 block of Greene Street for a destruction of property complaint. When the officer arrived on the scene she learned that several thousands of dollars in damage had been done to the plant/flower inventory and real property of the business owner.
Cumberland, MDCumberland Times-News

Cumberland woman dies from May 1 crash injuries

CUMBERLAND — Injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash May 1 on U.S. Route 220 near Hannah Plaza has claimed the life of a city woman, according to the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office. Mary Lanore “Polly” Taylor, 86, died Friday at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, where she was flown by medical...
Garrett County, MDWVNews

Destruction of property under investigation

OAKLAND —The Garrett County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a burglary and destruction of property that occurred at the Oakland Little League concession stand at Broadford Park. Sometime between May 6 and 10, unknown suspect(s) reportedly broke into the concession stand, causing damage to the building and stealing United States...