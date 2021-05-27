Frostburg Man Charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident

On Wednesday, May 26th, 2021 the Cumberland Police Department served a criminal summons on Alex Anthony Chermesino for leaving the scene of an accident charges. The summons was issued by District Court in reference to an incident that occurred on May 2nd, 2021 when he is suspected of backing his vehicle into a building on Willowbrook Road and leaving the scene without reporting the incident to police. Chermesino signed and received copies of the charging documents and was released pending trial at District Court.