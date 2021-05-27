Cancel
Kake, AK

Kake Access road to be finished in October

By Brian Varela
Petersburg Pilot
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction is underway on the Kake Access Road project, and the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities estimates it will be completed by this fall. Project Manager Garrett Paul, with DOT, said contractors Kiewit Infrastructure West began mobilizing in Portage Bay on Kupreanof Island last summer. After breaking for winter, construction of the new roads began in April of this year. The project aims to establish a 39 mile roadway from Kake to Twelvemile Creek by connecting 21.6 miles of existing road with about seven miles of new roads, said Paul.

