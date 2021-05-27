Floating Monitor Mounts

Make sure every song and every call sounds great with the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 open-fit ANC earbuds. Thanks to their design, they provide so much comfort that you can wear them for hours. Plus, each earbud has a 14.3-millimeter LCP dynamic driver that produces high-resolution sound. Designed with intuitive controls, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 respond when you swipe, tap twice, and press and hold. Moreover, the intelligent audio connection pairs them with your nearby phone, tablet, or PC with an automatic pairing prompt. Impressively, you can connect these earbuds to two devices at once! Using the multidevice connectivity of HarmonyOS 2, you can transfer video from your phone to a HUAWEI computer, laptop, or tablet in an instant. Finally, with a perfect circle charging case, they fit right in the palm of your hand or your pocket for easy everyday carry.