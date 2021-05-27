Cancel
Electronics

Floating Monitor Mounts

By Michael Hemsworth
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ergotron HX Monitor Arm with HD Pivot is a floating monitor stand for prosumers and gamers alike that will enable them to reclaim some of their lost desktop space to keep their workstation clearer. The mount works by being paired with your choice of monitor and will raise it up above the workstation to suit your needs perfectly. The unit attaches onto the rear section of a desk for stability and only requires a few square inches of area to be installed securely.

