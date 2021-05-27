Summer celebration of National Holidays to begin
ELKINS — Our Town Inc. will kick off their summer celebration of the National Holidays on Friday with a host of activities and events planned throughout the evening. The organization’s theme of “Our Nation, Our People, Our Town” will be reflected in 12 window displays throughout downtown Elkins. The celebration will begin at the Randolph County Community Arts Center 5:30 p.m., when children, along with a parent or guardian, will gather and construct lanterns for a lantern parade.www.theintermountain.com