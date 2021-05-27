Cancel
Fox's Crime Scene Kitchen is disappointing because it doesn't include a crime scene

primetimer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe reality competition from the producers of Big Brother is also disappointing because the premise should be entertaining, but it's not. "What The Masked Singer and Fox’s other guessing game shows all had were a sense of whimsy, of not taking the whole thing too seriously," says Andy Dehnart. "So it’s baffling that Crime Scene Kitchen is so humorless; it’s almost like it wants to be taken seriously as a baking competition despite its name and premise. And dropping in Joel McHale as host doesn’t give the show a personality, it gives it occasional jokes/dry observations."

www.primetimer.com
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Crime Scene Kitchen Host Joel McHale

Joel McHale has had quite the TV and movie career. If you own a television — heck, if your eyes have landed on a functioning TV once or twice in the past couple decades — chances are you've seen him in one of his many roles. For 12 years, McHale hosted "The Soup," which commented on the many cringey moments brought to you by reality television (via Variety). But McHale may be best known for "Community." He played cynical ex-lawyer Jeff Winger in the popular sitcom about a study group full of misfits at a community college (via Entertainment Weekly). McHale even did a turn on "The F Word" and made Gordon Ramsay laugh until he choked (via YouTube).
RecipesPosted by
Distractify

Cake Decorator Yolanda Gampp Is One of the 'Crime Scene Kitchen' Judges

Just when you think you've seen it all when it comes to cooking competition shows, Fox is rolling out Crime Scene Kitchen. Hosted by Joel McHale and featuring chef Curtis Stone and cake decorator Yolanda Gampp as the judges, it follows teams of chefs as they try to figure out what recipe was recently made in a kitchen, which is now a "crime scene" of the former meal. Then, they have to re-create it for the judges.
TV SeriesPopculture

Joel McHale Teases 'Unique' Taste of New FOX Reality Series 'Crime Scene Kitchen' (Exclusive)

FOX is spicing things up by serving a whole entrée of shows this summer, leading with the series premiere of Crime Scene Kitchen, a culinary cooking guessing game that will satiate your appetite with its mystery, hilarity and delicious bakes. Hosted by actor and comedian Joel McHale, each episode begins at the scene of the crime — a kitchen of crumbs and flour trails used to create a mouth-watering dessert that has since vanished. In an exclusive with McHale ahead of the reality TV competition’s debut, the host teases what fans can expect from the unique cooking series featuring some very dramatic moments that find contestants duplicating the recipe based on their guess.
TV & VideosLebanon-Express

'Crime Scene Kitchen' says it's possible to tell who made what

Could you recreate what someone was baking just by looking at the mess? If you know enough about ingredients and they way they’re assembled, yes. In the new competition show, “Crime Scene Kitchen,” bakers try to duplicate desserts by studying the crumbs – and dirty dishes – left at the scene of the crime.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Crime Scene Kitchen, Episode 1 Review: Premiere

Cooking and baking shows are something that everyone loves. They allow you to escape into a sweet or savory fantasy and watch people create the most beautiful food(s) on TV. But what if that show is called Crime Scene Kitchen?. In the May 26 FOX premiere, came a brand new...
Devils Lake, NDtribuneledgernews.com

Local Devil's Lake Woman on New FOX Show CRIME SCENE KITCHEN

DEVILS LAKE - Cathy Jacobson has been working as the Coordinator of the Dakota Nursing Program at Lake region State College for a number of years. She retired from that position on April 1 of this year and flew to Los Angeles to film the Crime Scene Kitchen with her son, Thomas McCurdy, the very next day on April 2. She accompanied and arranged music for the women’s gospel barbershop quartet, Oasis, for a number of years. She loves to celebrate friends and family by hosting dinner parties and baking extravagant desserts. In retirement she plans to first and foremost travel, pursue her love of gardening and music, soak up the Sun by hiking and boating, and continue to strengthen relationships around the table enjoying fabulous food.
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

Joel McHale Ate 10,000 Calories of Desserts Every Day While Shooting ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’

Fox premieres “Crime Scene Kitchen,” its newest guessing-game series, Wednesday, following the conclusion to Season 5 of “The Masked Singer.” The face of this baking competition is “Community” alum and “Masked Singer” judge Ken Jeong’s bestie, Joel McHale, who is maybe not the last person you’d expect to host a baking show — but he’s certainly toward the bottom of the list. But that’s exactly why Fox wanted him for the gig.
TV & Videosfoxrichmond.com

Crime Scene Kitchen Brings Culinary Mysteries To FOX Richmond

FOX presents a new take on cooking shows with Crime Scene Kitchen. Each episode of this cooking competition, hosted by Joel McHale, begins at the scene of the crime -- a kitchen that was just used to make an amazing mouthwatering dessert that has since disappeared. The chef teams of two are challenged to scour the kitchen for clues and ingredients to figure out what was baked. Next, each team must duplicate the recipe based on their guess for celebrity judges chef Curtis Stone and cake artist Yolanda Gampp. To take the $100,000 prize, the competing dessert makers will need to prove they have the technical know-how, imagination and problem-solving skills needed to decode and re-create incredible desserts and cakes from across the world. Watch Crime Scene Kitchen Wednesday nights at 9p.m. on FOX Richmond.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Crime Scene Kitchen: Season One Ratings

FOX has done very well in the ratings with culinary competition series from Gordon Ramsay. Now, the network is branching out with Crime Scene Kitchen. Will this new series be a hit? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned. A baking guessing game, the Crime Scene...
TV & Videosprogramminginsider.com

Wednesday Ratings: NBC and Fox Win; ABC Game Shows Off to a Soft Return; ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Opens on Fox

Adults 18-49: Fox: 1.0 rating/6 share, NBC: 0.8/ 6, ABC and CBS: 0.4/ 3 each, CW: 0.1/ 1. In season premiere news, ABC game shows “Press Your Luck” (Viewers: #3, 2.86 million; A18-49: #3t, 0.4/ 3 at 8 p.m.) and “The $100,000 Pyramid” (Viewers: #3, 3.05 million; A18-49: #4, 0.4/ 3 at 9 p.m.) barely registered. And, of course, that was not beneficial to drama “A Million Little Things” at 10 p.m. (Viewers: #3, 2.09 million; A18-49: #3, 0.3/ 3), which is poised for more failure in this time period next season.
TV ShowsDecider

‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Is the Baking Show I Didn’t Know I Wanted

It really doesn’t seem profitable that Fox would create a show for me and me alone, and yet it has. That show? Crime Scene Kitchen. One episode in the baking competition gem has already started to correct an oversight prevalent in this entire television genre. In Crime Scene Kitchen, baking isn’t an art so obscure it feels like magic. It’s cold, hard, sugary science.
TV & VideosPosted by
FanSided

Curtis Stone reveals why Crime Scene Kitchen is unlike any other cooking competition

Can dirty cake pans in a sink be the key clue in Crime Scene Kitchen? Curtis Stone, Michelin star chef and successful restaurateur has created a mystery for team of bakers to solve. Joining Yolanda Gampp and host Joel McHale in the new FOX cooking competition, Stone appreciates the difficult task that these bakers face. Which team will turn little crumbs into culinary greatness?