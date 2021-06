THE PINE BLUFF DISTRICT NO. 1 WOMEN'S INSTITUTE will meet virtually from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. The presenter will be Rosie Clayton and the topic will be "Helping Students Get Ahead in Virtual and In-Person Learning." The institute is sponsored by Pine Bluff District No. 1 Women's Department of the Church of God in Christ, Arkansas First Jurisdiction. Interested participants may sign in at 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86476242465 with meeting ID: 864 7624 2465. People may also call in at 1-301-715-8592 or 1-312-626-6799. Everyone is welcome to participate.