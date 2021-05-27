Report: Greg Gutfeld was responsible for Juan Williams' The Five exit
The Daily Beast reports "one major driver of Williams’ sudden departure from the highly-rated opinion show was his run-ins with colleague Greg Gutfeld, who had wanted The Five to return to studio and felt Williams was the main reason they were filming remotely." A Fox News spokesperson denied that “Gutfeld had anything to do with the move whatsoever” and referred to a statement from the showrunner Megan Albano who explained that Juan wanted to stay in DC. Williams announced his exit from The Five Wednesday after joining the show at its launch in 2011.www.primetimer.com