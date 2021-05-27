Report: Greg Gutfeld was responsible for Juan Williams' The Five exit

The longtime liberal host has been with the Fox News panel show since its launch in 2011, when he was a backup-co-host, becoming a regular a few year later. He's leaving The Five to live in Washington, D.C. full-time. “This is my last day hosting The Five,” Williams said at the end of Wednesday’s broadcast, according to The Daily Beast. “COVID taught me a lot of lessons,” he added. “As the show goes back to the New York studio, I’ll be staying in DC. I’ll be working for Fox out of Washington. My work as a Fox News political analyst will continue.”