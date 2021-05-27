The Office's 50-second Jim-Pam gas station proposal scene cost $250,000 to film

The simple scene ended up being costly, as Jenna Fischer explained in her and Angela Kinsey's Office Ladies podcast, because showrunner Greg Daniels wanted to re-create an actual gas station along the Merritt Parkway in the parking lot of a Best Buy. "To create the illusion of highway traffic, they built a four-lane circular racetrack around the gas station set," she said. "They set up cameras on the other side of this raceway and they had cars drive around it at 55 miles an hour. Then they added rain pouring down on us (with) these giant rain machines. Our production manager, Randy Cordray, said they had about 35 precision drivers. They were driving not just cars, but like, semi-trucks. When we were standing there on that set, you could feel the wind like, of these cars speeding past you. It was so, so bonkers."