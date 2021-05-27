Cancel
The Nation's Weather

 7 days ago

In the wake of thunderstorms and a surge in humidity and. heat from Wednesday, cooler and less humid air with plenty. of sunshine is in store for the Northeast today. Meanwhile,. blistering heat and high humidity will hold on over much of. the Southeast states. Farther west, a storm will...

Rankin County, MS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rankin by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-02 14:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-02 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rankin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN RANKIN COUNTY At 406 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brandon, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe storm will be near Fannin around 415 PM CDT. Pisgah and Goshen Springs around 425 PM CDT. Leesburg around 435 PM CDT. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
Rankin County, MS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rankin by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-02 16:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-02 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rankin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN RANKIN COUNTY At 422 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pisgah, or 11 miles northeast of Brandon, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe storm will be near Leesburg around 440 PM CDT. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH