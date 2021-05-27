The Nation's Weather

Effective: 2021-06-02 14:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-02 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rankin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN RANKIN COUNTY At 406 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brandon, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe storm will be near Fannin around 415 PM CDT. Pisgah and Goshen Springs around 425 PM CDT. Leesburg around 435 PM CDT. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH