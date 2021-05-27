Cancel
Environment

The Nation's Weather

 7 days ago

In the wake of thunderstorms and a surge in humidity and. heat from Wednesday, cooler and less humid air with plenty. of sunshine is in store for the Northeast today. Meanwhile,. blistering heat and high humidity will hold on over much of. the Southeast states. Farther west, a storm will...

#Dry Weather#Severe Weather#Storm#Southwest#Northwest#Ca National Low#Special Weather#Rain#Severe Thunderstorms#Strong Tornadoes#Sunshine#Blistering Heat#West#Rockies#Death Valley#Today#National Summary#Bridgeport
Rankin County, MSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rankin by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-02 14:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-02 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rankin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN RANKIN COUNTY At 406 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brandon, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe storm will be near Fannin around 415 PM CDT. Pisgah and Goshen Springs around 425 PM CDT. Leesburg around 435 PM CDT. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
Rankin County, MSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rankin by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-02 16:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-02 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rankin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN RANKIN COUNTY At 422 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pisgah, or 11 miles northeast of Brandon, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe storm will be near Leesburg around 440 PM CDT. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Austin, Waller by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 00:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-03 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Austin; Waller A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL AUSTIN AND SOUTHERN WALLER COUNTIES At 1235 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pattison, or 9 miles northwest of Brookshire, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include San Felipe, Pattison and Monaville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Hampshire County, WVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hampshire, Mineral by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-02 19:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-02 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hampshire; Mineral A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALLEGANY...EAST CENTRAL MINERAL AND NORTH CENTRAL HAMPSHIRE COUNTIES At 705 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fort Ashby, or 9 miles west of Paw Paw, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Green Spring, Oldtown and Wagoner. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH