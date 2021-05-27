2021 Renault Arkana Coupe Crossover UK Pricing Announced, Starts At £25,300
The 2021 Renault Arkana can now be pre-ordered in the United Kingdom, where the coupe crossover is available in three trim levels, with an all-hybrid powertrain family. Sitting at the lower end of the range is the Arkana Iconic. It starts at £25,300 ($35,824) and features standard 17-inch alloy wheels, parking sensors at both ends, LED headlights with dusk-sensing function, automatic windscreen wipers, a 7-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth, DAB, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 4.2-inch TFT driver information display, automatic air-con, and a generous amount of safety gear.www.carscoops.com