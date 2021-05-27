2021 Renault Arkana Coupe Crossover UK Pricing Announced, Starts At £25,300

Spy shots of the Volkswagen Taigo look familiar because we’ve already seen the model debut as the VW Nivus. The compact, coupe-like crossover debuted last year for Brazil, though VW will bring it to Europe as well. To do that, the German automaker will give the model a new name – Taigo – while tweaking the design. The new spy shots show the car without a lick of camouflage, though it doesn’t appear to be wearing many of the styling changes.