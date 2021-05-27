Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

2021 Renault Arkana Coupe Crossover UK Pricing Announced, Starts At £25,300

Carscoops
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Renault Arkana can now be pre-ordered in the United Kingdom, where the coupe crossover is available in three trim levels, with an all-hybrid powertrain family. Sitting at the lower end of the range is the Arkana Iconic. It starts at £25,300 ($35,824) and features standard 17-inch alloy wheels, parking sensors at both ends, LED headlights with dusk-sensing function, automatic windscreen wipers, a 7-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth, DAB, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 4.2-inch TFT driver information display, automatic air-con, and a generous amount of safety gear.

www.carscoops.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Auto#Hybrid Technology#Alloy Wheels#Aluminum Alloy#Steering Wheel#Bluetooth#Dab#Tft#Ps#Bringing Sportier Accents#Aluminum Pedals#18 Inch Wheels#Torque#Automatic Air Con#Frameless Rearview Mirror#Apple Carplay#Leather Stitching#Brake#Carbon Effect Accents#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Renault
News Break
Cars
News Break
Google
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
CarsCarscoops

Facelifted 2021 Skoda Kodiaq Priced From £27,650 In The UK

Skoda has announced the range and pricing details of the facelifted Kodiaq for the UK market, with first deliveries scheduled for early July. The updated Skoda Kodiaq starts from £27,650 in the entry-level SE five-seat trim level, featuring LED headlights and taillights, a gloss black rear spoiler, an off-road style lower front bumper element, grey stitching on the dash, front and rear armrests, and door inserts as standard.
Carsmotor1.com

Genesis GV80 comes to the UK with prices starting at around £57k

Hyundai’s luxury brand, Genesis, has confirmed its GV80 SUV will go on sale in the UK with prices starting at just under £57,000. The South Korean answer to the Audi Q7 will be offered with two trim levels and the option of petrol or diesel power when it arrives this year.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

VW Taigo Spy Photos Show Coupe-Like Crossover With No Camo

Spy shots of the Volkswagen Taigo look familiar because we’ve already seen the model debut as the VW Nivus. The compact, coupe-like crossover debuted last year for Brazil, though VW will bring it to Europe as well. To do that, the German automaker will give the model a new name – Taigo – while tweaking the design. The new spy shots show the car without a lick of camouflage, though it doesn’t appear to be wearing many of the styling changes.
Buying CarsAutoblog

2022 Genesis GV70 crossover to start at $42,045

Genesis announced Monday that its 2022 GV70 crossover will start at $42,045 (including $1,045 for destination) here in the U.S. The six-cylinder model will start at $53,645, and the loaded-up Sport Prestige will start at $63,545. Interested shoppers can reserve a GV70 on the Genesis website starting today. 2.5T models...
Carsluxuriousmagazine.com

Genesis Announces UK Prices for its Luxury GV80 and G80 Models

Genesis is all set to shake up the luxury car sector in the UK this summer. In addition to introducing a new benchmark level of customer service, they’ve just announced the pricing for their first two models. Given just how fantastic their cars look and what they offer, they’ll be no more resting on laurels for some European manufacturers.
Buying CarsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Genesis announces US pricing for the GV70 SUV

One of the more interesting new SUVs to rebuild in the recent months comes from Genesis and is called the GV70. While many of the features and specifications of the SUV were announced a while back, pricing was a mystery. Genesis has now announced the 2022 GV70 will start at $41,000.
CarsCAR Magazine

Smart eSUV: new electric crossover the start of a new era

► New eSUV from Smart features Geely 'open-source' tech. Smart's latest concept, due to debut at the 2021 Munich motor show, follows the inevitable industry trend towards larger SUV-style vehicles - a striking change from a brand which has long focused on providing the best real-world alternatives to both the congestion, and efficiency, of sole-occupant vehicles.
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Renault Captur E-Tech Hybrid expands electrified SUV line-up

The Renault Captur crossover has gained a hybrid powertrain, priced from £24,500 and officially capable of returning up to 56.6mpg. The new Captur E-Tech Hybrid is driven by a 1.6-litre petrol engine mated and two electric motors that are fed by a 1.2kW lithium ion battery. The system produces a combined 145bhp for a 0-62mph time of 10.6sec and a CO2 emissions output of 114g/km.
CarsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Volkswagen Areton R orders start in the UK for £51,615

The new Volkswagen Areton R is now available to order in the UK, both the fastback and Shooting Brake versions of the car are available to order. Prices start at £41,615 for the fastback and £52,435 for the Shooring Brake and the cars come with 320 PS and a 0 to 62 mph time of just 4.9 seconds.
Buying CarsLog Cabin Democrat

Lexus RX ride unmatched

With more curves and creases added, the new Lexus RX continues to dominate the midsize luxury SUV segment. It was never the fastest set of wheels out there but its whisper-quiet ride and posh interiors continue to win over consumers. Pros:. Attractive styling. Safety suite. Wide cargo opening. Cons:. Fussy...
Carssvdaily.com

Toyota Introduces Crossover Corolla

The Toyota Corolla has been a popular compact sedan from Toyota for over 50 years. Now the automaker has introduced a new crossover SUV version called the Corolla Cross. “Our loyal customers love the quality, durability and reliability that has helped make Corolla the best-selling nameplate in history,” said Lisa Materazzo, group vice president of Toyota Marketing. “With the all-new Corolla Cross we are building upon that foundation and offering more versatility and fun to adapt to their evolving lifestyles.”
Carsmotor1.com

Flagship DS 9 to arrive later this year with prices from £40,615

The new DS 9 luxury saloon is now available to order in the UK with prices starting at more than £40,000. France’s answer to the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class, the newcomer will arrive later this year with a choice of two trim levels and the option of plug-in hybrid power.
CarsAutoExpress

New Rimac Nevera electric hypercar unveiled with 1,888bhp

Croatian firm Rimac Automobili has unveiled a new electric hypercar called Nevera, with performance figures that align it as a serious rival for the still in development second-generation Tesla Roadster. Developed from the C_Two concept, the Rimac Nevera boasts four electric motors to give all-wheel drive and a total of...
Carsautomotive-fleet.com

New Renault SUV Coupe Has Hybrid-Electric Versatility

Launched in Europe last March, the New Renault Arkana is now available with its E-TECH 145 hybrid engine, which is more responsible and fuel-efficient. With this "full hybrid" solution equipped with a 1.2 kWh 230 V battery, New Renault Arkana provides all the benefits of electric power without having to plug in.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

2022 Toyota GR 86 Debuts With More Firepower And New Styling

Toyota's junior sports coupe, the new 2022 GR 86, was revealed as a JDM prototype in April this year. The covers also came off the closely related Subaru BRZ recently and both will aim to continue providing an engaging driving experience that doesn't break the bank - think Mazda MX-5 but in coupe form.