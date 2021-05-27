Cancel
India

Colombo Port City nod confirms China is Lanka’s ‘big brother’, not India

By KS Dakshina Murthy
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe contest for Sri Lanka is all but over. China has emerged as the principal influencer of the strategically located island nation, displacing the incumbent overseer India. The parliamentary approval last week, amidst opposition concerns over sovereignty, for the crucial Chinese-backed Colombo Port City project simply means that Beijing is well and truly entrenched in the island nation – just an arm’s length away from India’s southern coast.

Mahinda Rajapaksa
Rajiv Gandhi
#South India#Government Of Sri Lanka#Port City#South Asia#Chec#Tamil#Sinhala#Bri#The United Nations#Defence#Hindu#Parliament#Colombo Port#Northern Sri Lanka#Beijing#Lankan Tamil Politicians#Lankan Dependence#Military Cooperation#Maldives#Chinese Involvement
Beijing, CN
India
Japan
Sri Lanka
China
