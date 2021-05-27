Colombo Port City nod confirms China is Lanka’s ‘big brother’, not India
The contest for Sri Lanka is all but over. China has emerged as the principal influencer of the strategically located island nation, displacing the incumbent overseer India. The parliamentary approval last week, amidst opposition concerns over sovereignty, for the crucial Chinese-backed Colombo Port City project simply means that Beijing is well and truly entrenched in the island nation – just an arm’s length away from India’s southern coast.thefederal.com