PDP leader Abdul Nasser Madani has reacted to the High Court verdict on the education benefits of minorities. In his social media post, Madani said that the High Court verdict in the case was objectionable and that the state government should file an appeal against the verdict. — Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said today that further action would be taken after studying more about the High Court verdict. The 80:20 ratio is the norm in the state. This has been implemented by successive governments in Kerala. The CM said the government could take a stand only after studying the various aspects of the verdict and completing the investigation in light of the court order.