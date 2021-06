Philly311 has two social media pages, Twitter and Facebook. You can follow these pages for information and updates on the City of Philadelphia’s services. Our pages are monitored Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., excluding holidays. You can contact us on Twitter by tweeting @philly311 or by sending a direct message. On Facebook, get in touch with us by sending a direct message to our inbox. You can also comment on a post, but if you want to talk to a representative we advise you to send a direct message. We respond within 48 hours to posts requesting our services.