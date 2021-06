Edmonds Diversity Film Series: The fourth season continues with a virtual screening of “I Learn America” at 4 p.m. May 16 via Zoom. Free. The 2013 film follows five immigrant teenagers at International High School at Lafayette in Brooklyn as they strive to master English, adapt to families they haven’t seen in years, and create a future of their own while coming of age in a new land. In the documentary, these students share their stories and struggles, and their willingness to open their lives as they “learn America.” More at www.diversity.edmondswa.gov.