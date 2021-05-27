Cancel
Mauricio Pochettino 'WANTS to return to Tottenham after holding talks with his old club and being disappointed with how PSG are run' but Daniel Levy must convince his old manager to RESIGN to secure a Spurs comeback

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMauricio Pochettino is desperate to secure a return to Tottenham as in talks over a sensational return to the north London club, according to reports. Pochettino was sacked by Daniel Levy in 2019 after a five-year stint at the club that had seen them involved in two Premier League title races and reach the Champions League final.

