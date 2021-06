The Mt. Nyiragongo volcano is one of the most active in the world. It overlooks Goma, a city in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo that is home to 2 million people. The volcano last erupted on May 22, leaving at least 32 people dead and pushing tens of thousands to flee to neighboring Rwanda and other parts of Congo as lava flowed toward the city. More than 500 children are still missing after being separated from their families in the rush and confusion.