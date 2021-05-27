Cancel
Newcastle offered summer deal for unwanted Liverpool stop-gap

By Matthew Briggs
TEAMtalk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewcastle United will be offered the chance to sign Liverpool loan defender Ozan Kabak, according to a report. Kabak arrived in a last-minute loan deal in January to help out a Liverpool rearguard decimated by injuries. The 21-year-old did a steady job for Jurgen Klopp but injuries meant he played only nine times, including four victories. While Liverpool have yet to officially announce whether the Turkey international is heading back to the Bundesliga, it’s widely believed that will be the case.

www.teamtalk.com
Ozan Kabak
Jurgen Klopp
Wes Morgan
