NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING C...

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF. Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of GARY DUANE GOTTFRIED, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned on the 10th day of May, 2021, in the matter styled below. This matter is at this time being administered in Johnson County, Texas, and the undersigned currently holds such Letters. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them to the Independent Executor named below before the date of closing of the Estate, before such claims are barred by the applicable Statute of Limitations, and within the time prescribed by law.