Johnson County, TX

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING C...

Cleburne Times-Review
 14 days ago

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF. Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of GARY DUANE GOTTFRIED, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned on the 10th day of May, 2021, in the matter styled below. This matter is at this time being administered in Johnson County, Texas, and the undersigned currently holds such Letters. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them to the Independent Executor named below before the date of closing of the Estate, before such claims are barred by the applicable Statute of Limitations, and within the time prescribed by law.

marketplace.cleburnetimesreview.com
Johnson County, TX
Johnson County, TX
Texas Government
NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notic...

NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notic...

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERT LEWIS PRATT, Deceased, were issued on April 30, 2021, in Cause No. CC-P202124092, pending in the County Court at Law No. 1 of Johnson County, Texas, to: ARUNEE NARONGSEANG PRATT. All persons having claims against this Estate...
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF IND...

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF IND...

Notice is hereby given that on May 10, 2021, Letters Testamentary as Independent Executor upon the Estate of RICHARD C. FOSTER, Deceased, were issued to MARY J. FOSTER, who resides at 101 North Briaroaks Road, Burleson, Texas 76028, by the Honorable Probate Court of Johnson County, Texas, in Cause No. CC-P202124244, pending upon the Probate Docket of the Court.
Texas StatePosted by
Times-Review

Wylie named Texas constable of the year

It took a while, Brazos County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Rick Hill said, but he was determined to see Johnson County Precinct 1 Constable Matt Wylie honored in his own county. Something, Hill added, that but for the pandemic would’ve happened last year. Hill serves as president of...
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The...

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The...

The Alvarado City Council will hold a public hearing at their regular meeting on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. via videoconferencing Please refer to the city’s website. www.cityofalvarado.org for meeting details. The City Council will hold a public hearing regarding the following:. “ The request for a Specific...
Johnson County, TXFort Worth Star-Telegram

Law enforcement agencies pursue vehicle to interstate service road in Johnson County

Law enforcement officers from several agencies on Thursday afternoon pursued a car to an Interstate 35W service road in Johnson County. A Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman said the agency’s troopers were “engaged with a red Dodge Neon.” They were stopped on the south service road of I-35W just north of U.S. Highway 67, the spokeswoman, Sgt. Sara Warren, wrote about 4:15 p.m.
Texas StateKWTX

Central Texas constable shot twice during pursuit expected to be okay

JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) Two suspects are in custody and hospitalized following a chase in Johnson County near Alvarado on Thursday, May 13. The scene was along the southbound I-35W service road near County Road 604 close to Alvarado shortly after 3:00 p.m. Alvarado Police were on the scene, too.
Commissioners approve three new roofs
Times-Review

Commissioners approve three new roofs

Three county buildings will soon receive new roofs. The Johnson County Commissioners Court, during their Monday meeting, approved hiring Prime Source Construction to install all three roofs. Prime Source will install a new roof on the Johnson County Annex Building at a cost of $87,600; the Johnson County AgriLife building...