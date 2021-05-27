Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnson County, TX

NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notic...

Cleburne Times-Review
 14 days ago

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Jane Woodbury, Deceased, were issued on May 17, 2021, in Cause No. CC-P202124243, pending in the County Court at Law Number Two, Johnson County, Texas, to: Charles Ray Woodbury. All persons having claims against this Estate which is...

marketplace.cleburnetimesreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Johnson County, TX
Real Estate
County
Johnson County, TX
Local
Texas Business
City
Cleburne, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
Cleburne, TX
Business
Johnson County, TX
Business
Cleburne, TX
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creditors#Letters Testamentary#County Court#The County Court At Law#Estate#Attorney#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePlainview Daily Herald

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Texas StatePosted by
Texas Observer

Texas Republicans Are Trying to Protect Trucking Companies from Lawsuits

In March 2019, an 18-wheeler pulled across five lanes of traffic on Washington Street in Amarillo to pick up a load of groceries for delivery. It was early, still dark. The lane-crossing was a routine but dangerous maneuver for drivers of Panhandle Transportation Group, a subsidiary of a national grocery wholesaler. As the truck was blocking the lanes, 28-year-old Laura Almanza’s car struck the 18-wheeler. She died at the scene of the crash. According to a lawsuit filed by the family in a Potter County district court, the driver of the truck had been in multiple crashes leading up to the accident. The crash devastated Almanza’s 11-year-old twin girls, says her father, Aldo Almanza. “It’s rough on them that they don’t have their mother,” he says. “I mean, who doesn’t need their mother?”
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Texas Statenews4sanantonio.com

Texas backs out of $300 weekly unemployment payments from pandemic funds

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott has decided the state will no longer provide extra unemployment cash due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Abbott told the U.S. Department of Labor Monday the state will opt out of the funds starting June 26. These funds include $300 weekly payments from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
Texas StateCorsicana Daily Sun

Texas to end federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that Texas will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective June 26. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. “The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the...
Texas Statecbs7.com

Texas opts out of $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Jobless Texans won’t get the $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement for much longer. Gov. Greg Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor by letter on Monday the state will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation including the $300 weekly supplement effective June 26. “The Texas...
Texas StatePosted by
US105

Texas Plans to Opt Out of Federal Pandemic Unemployment Funds in June

It's been a long, long road to recovery, but Texas has been opening up and people have been itching to get back to work and live their lives again. Today, Governor Greg Abbott told the U.S. Department of Labor that the Lone Star State will be opting out of any further federal unemployment benefits related to the COVID-19 pandemic as of June 26, 2021.
Texas StateTyler Morning Telegraph

Texas governor joins 18 states to end federal unemployment benefits

(The Center Square) – Days after being asked to end extended federal unemployment benefits by more than 50 Texas business associations, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that he was withdrawing the state from the program. Texas now follows 18 other states that have already ended the program. Abbott informed...
Texas StateCAR AND DRIVER

Texans May Have to Pay $200–$400 Fee for Driving an Electric Vehicle

We can't rely on gas taxes forever, but there's no simple, obvious way to integrate electric vehicles and other alternative-fuel vehicles into the funding structure. Texas state senators are discussing a bill that would charge EV drivers between $200 and $250 for their car each year, plus another $190 or more if they drive over 9000 miles.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Abbott ends federal unemployment assistance early in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that Texas will end federal pandemic-related unemployment assistance, more than two months earlier than it was set to expire, fueling the debate over whether benefits are contributing to labor shortages as the economic recovery accelerates. The move was praised by employers, who have complained that...
Cleburne, TXCleburne Times-Review

CITY OF CLEBURNE, TEXAS NOTI...

At The Regular Meeting Of The City Of Cleburne, Which Was Held On Tuesday, May 11, 2021, At 5:00 PM, The City Council Approved The Following Penalty Ordinances:. OR05-2021-23 - An Ordinance Of The City Council Of The City Of Cleburne, Texas Rezoning Approximately 0.16 Acres, Located At 202 Hollingsworth Street And 147 Peacock Street, From C1 (Local Business District) To Sf-4 (Single-Family Dwelling District); Pursuant To The Code Of Ordinances Title Xv: Land Usage, Chapter 155: Zoning, Section 155.15: Amendments; As Requested By Prescher Custom Homes, Represented By Lisa Prescher, Case Zc21-005; Providing That This Ordinance Shall Be Cumulative Of All Ordinances; Providing A Severability Clause; Providing A Savings Clause; Providing For Penalty Not To Exceed $2,000.00 For Each Offense; Providing For Publication; Providing An Effective Date.
Texas Statetribuneledgernews.com

Texas to end federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits, Governor Greg Abbott says

May 17—Texas is opting out out of federal unemployment compensation related to COVID-19 starting June 26, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday. The funds include $300 in weekly unemployment supplement payment from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Abbott wrote to the U.S. Department of Labor Monday to provide notice that the state would end its participation in the federal benefits, citing a "thriving" economy.