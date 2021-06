I love my little red headed nephew Levi. He asked his mama one time why the first day of summer is in June. “It gets hot a long time before that,” he said. I agree with the little leprechaun. But this year we are having what you might call a regular spring. The temperatures haven’t really heated up like they usually do along about this time of May. The honeysuckle is absolutely intoxicating; and the clover must have loved that ice and snow it got last February, because every time it gets mowed, even more pops out and makes the fields white with all its glory.