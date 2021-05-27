‘When they are in doubt they just play sweep’: Axar says English batsmen ‘don’t read deliveries from hand’

There were a few ‘wet paint’ signs around Lord’s on Tuesday and the fresh feel was not just limited to the refurbished Compton and Edrich Stands. There is a youthful vibrancy around England with four 23-year-olds in the top seven - wet behind the ears as well as wet paint - as they take on the Test Championship finalists and it would be a perfect start to the international summer if one of their brightest batting sparks were to light up this first LV=Insurance Test against New Zealand.