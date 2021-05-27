‘When they are in doubt they just play sweep’: Axar says English batsmen ‘don’t read deliveries from hand’
India left-arm spinner Axar Patel has said England batsmen don’t read deliveries from his hand and have only sweep and reverse-sweep shots to counter spin. Patel, who is part of India squad that is embarking for England next month for World Test Championship final against New Zealand as well as five Test matches against England, took 27 wickets in three Tests against Joe Root‘s team in home series that concluded in March.samachar-news.com