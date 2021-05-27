Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

‘When they are in doubt they just play sweep’: Axar says English batsmen ‘don’t read deliveries from hand’

samachar-news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndia left-arm spinner Axar Patel has said England batsmen don’t read deliveries from his hand and have only sweep and reverse-sweep shots to counter spin. Patel, who is part of India squad that is embarking for England next month for World Test Championship final against New Zealand as well as five Test matches against England, took 27 wickets in three Tests against Joe Root‘s team in home series that concluded in March.

samachar-news.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Root
Person
Axar Patel
Person
Ravindra Jadeja
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweeps#World Cricket#Indian Cricket#England Batsmen#Deliveries#India Test Side#India Squad#Domestic Cricket#Home Series#Things#English#Indian Express Newspaper#Inputs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
News Break
World Series
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsBirmingham Star

Dravid talks about India's chances of winning in England

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 9 (ANI): Former India skipper Rahul Dravid on Sunday said that the Virat Kohli-led side has a very good chance of winning the Test series in England. India and England are slated to lock horns in five-match Test series in UK this year. The series would...
Worldsemoball.com

England, NZ begin test series with bigger priorities ahead

Staying in the present might be easier said than done for England and New Zealand in their two-match test series starting Wednesday. Staying in the present might be easier said than done for England and New Zealand in their two-match test series starting Wednesday. For the New Zealanders, priority No....
Sportsmilwaukeesun.com

Selection intrigue surrounds England-New Zealand opener at Lord's

England and New Zealand head into Wednesday's first Test at Lord's with both sides face some potentially awkward selection decisions. The hosts, in a match that marks the return of spectators to international cricket in England after their home games were played behind closed doors last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, will field an attack missing injured World Cup winners Ben Stokes (finger) and Jofra Archer (elbow).
SportsThe Independent

Stuart Broad named England vice-captain for first Test against New Zealand

Stuart Broad has been announced as England’s vice-captain for the first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s while there will be at least one debutant in the home side as James Bracey is set for his international bow. Broad was controversially dropped for the first Test of the English summer...
UEFAfourfourtwo.com

Belgium Euro 2020 fixtures: Who do they play and when?

Belgium’s Euro 2020 fixtures kick off against Russia on June 12 in Saint Petersburg, as Roberto Martinez’s side begin their quest for European glory. As the name suggests, Euro 2020 was supposed to take place last year, but the coronavirus pandemic forced UEFA to postpone the tournament by 12 months.
SportsThe Guardian

First Test: New Zealand 246-3 at stumps on day one v England – as it happened

An old fashioned, attritional day of Test cricket, dominated by Devon Conway’s superb debut century. He looked the part- calm, balanced, unfussy, yet with flair - and backed up the first-class figures which had had everyone talking beforehand. He was briefly perturbed by Mark Wood bowling at 94-95 mph at the body in the morning, but rode it out.
SportsTelegraph

Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley need to make good on their potential as England face formidable New Zealand side

There were a few ‘wet paint’ signs around Lord’s on Tuesday and the fresh feel was not just limited to the refurbished Compton and Edrich Stands. There is a youthful vibrancy around England with four 23-year-olds in the top seven - wet behind the ears as well as wet paint - as they take on the Test Championship finalists and it would be a perfect start to the international summer if one of their brightest batting sparks were to light up this first LV=Insurance Test against New Zealand.
Sportsledburyreporter.co.uk

Heather Knight thrilled to return to Test cricket as England take on India

Heather Knight emphasised her love for Test cricket as England Women prepare for a rare opportunity to don their whites for the longest format. The red ball has been on the periphery of the women’s cricketing calendar with just eight Tests worldwide since 2011, of which six were Ashes clashes.
Celebritiesthehighlandsun.com

Salman Butt feels it is wrong to compare Babar Azam and Cheteshwar Pujara

Salman Butt has opined that it is wrong to compare Babar Azam and Cheteshwar Pujara. In his view, both batters are very different and he believes both are world-class players. During a Q&A session with fans on his YouTube channel, Salman Butt was asked to compare Babar Azam and Cheteshwar Pujara, with respect to their performance against the top cricketing nations.
SportsThe Guardian

Anderson and Broad outliers in longevity for England’s bowlers

Cricket does love a tradition, and one of them is that batsmen last longer than bowlers. Batting may be mentally tougher (one mistake and you’re gone), but physically it’s far easier. You just stand there and let the ball come to you; if you time it and place it, you can make runs without having to run. And when the ball is red, you’re perfectly entitled, even encouraged, to play no stroke.