With Eid being around the corner, it’s essential that you decked up the right way. And the celebration must definitely include some stunning traditional pieces. Eid celebration is all about being traditional while celebrating all your time with family and we bet you, ladies, out there have already picked some fabulous outfits. And for those who are still waiting to shop, we can lend you a helping hand. This Eid, take some outfit inspiration from our very own, ‘Desi Girl’, Priyanka Chopra on how to slay the right way. Eid al-Fitr 2021 Fashion: 7 Traditional Outfits From Sara Ali Khan’s Wardrobe that Are Perfect For Ramzan Celebration (View Pics).