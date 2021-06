Two things that came in abundance last year during the lockdown. One, the number of people catching coronavirus. And two, more and more wedding invitations for lockdown weddings that took place in 2020, despite of us being in the middle of a pandemic. Cut to 2021, where cases are still being reported non-stop during this second wave, but the cases of weddings have now been replaced with divorces, especially in the state of Goa, where there has been a worrying increase in the number of divorces and annulments of marriage.