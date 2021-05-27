Cancel
Louisiana State

Southern Miss rolls over WKU in the early morning hours to set up battle with La. Tech

By Patrick Magee
Biloxi Sun Herald
 6 days ago

The Southern Miss baseball team thumped Western Kentucky 11-1 in 8 innings early Thursday morning in a game that started just after 12:15 a.m. and finished at 2:59 a.m. The game was pushed back from an originally scheduled 7:30 p.m. first pitch after the first game of the day, FAU-ODU, was delayed two hours by inclement weather and Game 3 lasted 4 hours and 59 minutes with Louisiana Tech beating Texas-San Antonio 7-6 in 12 innings.

