By Baidurjo BhoseNew Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): With Team India set to travel to UK on June 2 for the World Test Championship final and the five-match Test series against England, the Indian players - barring those from Mumbai -- started their 14-day quarantine in Mumbai on May 19. They have been joined by those from Mumbai on Monday and the bunch - led by Virat Kohli - is undergoing quarantine separately and will join the group before taking the charter to England.