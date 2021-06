Sundar Pichai said Google is developing more remote roles as part of the company’s new work plan. American multinational technology company Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) plans to ease up on its work plan. Per the company’s new work plan, Google will permit 20% of its employees to work remotely when its offices reopen later in the year. Notably, several companies all around the world have been forced to let employees work from home due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the peak of the global health crisis and business needed to keep running, employees had to telecommute.