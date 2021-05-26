Winning the Race: State Track Champions Honored by City of Bremen
Five youth and two coaches were recognized by the city of Bremen last week for their amazing athletic accomplishments at a recent state track championship. The Georgia Recreation and Parks Association (GRPA) held the 2021 Class B/C State Track Meet in Jefferson, Georgia, April thirtieth through May first. Bremen participated in the Class B/C division which consists of agencies in counties that have a population of up to 15,000 youth who are ages 17 and under.thecitymenus.com