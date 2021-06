What’s cuter: a giggling baby or a warm, wiggly puppy? Luckily, you won’t have to make such an impossible choice because this adorable video has both!. For little Frem’s birthday last year, his parents decided to surprise him with a new furry friend. They couldn’t know for sure how he would feel about welcoming a pet into the family, but the moment he locked eyes with the teeny puppy, it was love at first sight — for both of them!