Nine Shaler Area School District nurses are among 13 recipients of the 2022 Kim Baysek-Young Extra Mile Award. The annual recognition honors district employees who have gone above and beyond for Shaler Area students or to contribute to the success of the school district. Members of the community nominated teachers, custodians, administrators and more, celebrating the ways these staff members invested in student well-being. Nominations were received throughout the fall and winter and reviewed by a panel of district stakeholders.

