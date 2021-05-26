‘This Is Us’ Takes Ratings Win While ‘NCIS’ Dominates Viewership – Deadline

In another busy week of season and series finales, NBC’s This Is Us and CBS’s NCIS season codas topped Tuesday night ratings and viewerships. This Is Us rounded out its penultimate season with a shocking twist and more glimpses into the future of the Pearson family. While the season finale garnered a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic and about 5.07M viewers, it dropped 28% in viewership and a fifth in ratings from its season premiere back in October (1.3, 7.07M). The hour-long season finale was up against the FBI: Most Wanted finale (0.5, 5.65M) and ABC’s After Floyd: The Year That Shook The World special (0.3, 1.38M).