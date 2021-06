Financial shortfall led the museum to deaccession several art pieces. It sold them for a total of $5.9 million. Arts communities across the state have struggled to keep theaters, galleries and museums alive over the last year. In Newark, the state’s largest museum tried to keep audiences engaged online with everything from concerts to virutal studio visits with artists. While these free programs may have kept art enthusiasts engaged, the museum was left with a $6 million hole in its operating budget due to the COVID-19 shutdown.