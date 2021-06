At what point did No 10 recognise Covid-19 would pose a serious threat to the UK? What was the Prime Minister doing?. A central charge from Dominic Cummings was that the Government was too slow to react to the pandemic and failed to heed the warning signs from East Asia. Boris Johnson did not attend any of the first five Cobra meetings on the issue, with claims recently that he was too busy writing his book on Shakespeare to attend. Any light on these matters could cause embarrassment for the Prime Minister.