Proms to return with audience at the Royal Albert Hall

Garsington Opera triumphs again with a perfect Strauss production. The director Bruno Ravella said in a recent interview, that “Closer to my heart are the themes dear to Hofmannsthal – the metamorphosis through love, and its mystery, the degradation that time brings to all things.” In this literate, witty and at times overwhelmingly emotional production of Der Rosenkavalier, Ravella held the two strands of sorrow and joy together with such persuasiveness that it felt as though all the other recent productions had been leading up to this culminating perfection. As always with this director, characterization is explored in depth and such issues as class and evanescence are informed by detailed research; there are no trashy gimmicks, and no overweening symbols, unless you count the roses which garland and perfume so many scenes.