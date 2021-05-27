Outpatient transplantation in the COVID-19 era: a single-center Latin American experience
César Homero Gutiérrez-Aguirre ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-9876-36331,. The COVID-19 pandemic has placed an unprecedented strain on healthcare systems worldwide, which has been particularly challenging in resource-constrained settings. Latin America has some of the highest COVID-19 death rates, highlighting its fragile healthcare systems. [1] The Latin-American Blood and Marrow Transplantation group (LABMT) reported a decrease in hematopoietic cell transplantations (HCT) during 2020, reflecting the impact of the pandemic. [2] There is controversy regarding whether HCT during the COVID-19 pandemic is feasible and safe, [3,4,5,6] since HCT is usually a myeloablative procedure requiring inpatient care, which increases the exposure of these immunocompromised patients to SARS-CoV-2 when a conventional HCT unit is not available. For twenty years our center has pioneered the outpatient HCT method, with comparable outcomes to centers in high-income countries. [7] We report outcomes of our ambulatory HCT program during the COVID-19 pandemic from March to December 2020.www.nature.com