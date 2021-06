House Bill 495, now in our Legislature, would give nurse practitioners full practice authority without physician supervision. In a recent letter from Dr. Katherine Williams, president of the Louisiana State Medical Society, she proposed that physicians need to be "at the helm" of medical care. A more recent letter by Claire Daniel and Maeve Wallace was highly misleading. During my 36 years of private practice, I witnessed numerous cases of patients seeing me after being grossly misdiagnosed by nurse practitioners having failed to get their supervising physicians involved. Often numerous medications were used inappropriately; try one, if it does not work, blindly try another. Maybe they will get it right.