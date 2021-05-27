Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Lidl launches mochi ice cream range following TikTok trend

By Nisha Mal
kentlive.news
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThis summer, Lidl is launching its own selection of mochi ice cream. Hailing from Japan, mochi balls soared in popularity in England thanks to social media, and now shoppers can get their fix at the budget supermarket. The all-new Vitasia Mochi Ice Cream packs cost £2.99, and come in four...

www.kentlive.news
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Creams#Food Drink#Vitasia Mochi Ice Cream#Little Moons#Tesco#Emilyturton21#Littlemoonsmochi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
TikTok
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Free-From Light Ice Creams

Häagen-Dazs DIVINE Collection introduces new products with the familiar indulgence that fans love from the brand, with a lighter recipe that boasts 50% less fat and 25% less sugar than regular Häagen-Dazs ice cream. The collection shares frozen treats that satisfy with less than 200 calories per serving and no artificial colors, flavors or sweeteners. The collection promises to please Canadian consumers, especially for the fact that it is made with 100% Canadian dairy.
Food & Drinksgoodhousekeeping.com

Little Moons Mochi ice cream is launching three new summer flavours including... fish and chips

Back in January, people on TikTok became obsessed with Little Moons Mochi ice cream balls. And we don’t blame them – these tasty, sweet little balls are divine. Little Moons ice cream comes in a whole host of flavours including Yuzu Lemon, Creamy Coconut and Honey Roasted Pistachio. But you can’t beat a new flavour, can you? So imagine the excitement we felt when Little Moons announced not one, not two, but three new flavours; all inspired by British summertime.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Ice Cream-Inspired Candles

Moose Tracks Ice Cream teamed up with another Michigan-based company, Wax Poetic Candle Bar, to create an ice cream-inspired candle that promises to delight those who want to indulge their senses. The candle is made with ingredients sourced from Michigan and they capture the essence of the Original Moose Tracks flavor with vanilla, peanut butter cups and Moose Tracks Fudge.
Food & Drinkspurewow.com

Raspberry Ice Cream

Listen up, because we’re only going to say this once: You do not need an ice cream maker for this recipe. Add some fresh raspberries to your shopping list and break out your trusty KitchenAid mixer, because homemade raspberry ice cream is on the dessert menu tonight. The secret to...
Food & DrinksOh My Veggies

Best Vegan Ice-Cream Brands

Just because you’re vegan, doesn’t mean you need to miss out on delicious ice-cream! Stay cool this summer with these best vegan ice-cream brands. When shopping for the best vegan ice cream brands, you'll want to keep in mind the nutritional value of the ice-cream, whether or not it’s certified vegan, and—of course—the price.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Brass Monkey Ice Cream

Realistically, from the moment you packed your swimsuit, the weather gods probably decided that it was going to piss it down in Brighton for the foreseeable future. But if by some delightful miracle the weather is looking tip-top, then you’re going to want to get involved in the ultimate summer poster child, ice cream. Our favourite place to get a scoop, cone, or a little sugar-sponsored brain freeze, is Brass Monkey. This cool, retro ice cream parlour looks more like a tattoo studio from a distance, but trust us, walk in and you’ll find quality organic ice cream including flavours like orange chocolate chip, cardamom, and their signature ‘Hokey Pokey’ honeycomb and vanilla. On North Street, Brass Monkey is just a casual three-minute walk from the Royal Pavilion, so feel free to take your pistachio scoop on a romantic stroll around the palace.
Food & Drinksgreatbritishchefs.com

Avocado ice cream in sesame cones

Makes enough for at least 20 cones, with ice cream leftover. Sweet meets savoury in these dainty little ice cream cones from Stuart Collins. The cone itself is a sweet tuile studded with sesame seeds, while the ice cream is made from avocados blended with milk, citrus juice and zest. A pinch of salt in the cones and ice cream stops things from being too sweet, meaning this is perfect party food or something to serve between the main and dessert.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Dad-Celebrating Ice Cream Cakes

These Baskin-Robbins Father's Day cakes are being launched by the ice cream brand for 2021 to offer families and kids alike with a way to treat dad this year. The cakes come in the form of the Oreo Ice Cream Cookies & Scoop Cake and The Cold One Cake, which are both crafted with your choice of several different ice creams in the mix. The Oreo Ice Cream Cookies & Scoops Cake puts Oreo ingredients in the spotlight, while The Cold One Cake is shaped like a frosty mug of beer for a fun, themed treat.
Florida StateOnlyInYourState

The Dessert Cafe TeaStori In Florida Has A Giant Mochi Ice Cream Bar

If you’ve become familiar with food trends over the past few years, then you’ve probably already been introduced to things like mochi and bubble tea, or boba tea. But if you haven’t, then get ready for a whole lot of sweet treat fun. TeaStori is a new Tampa shop that sells sweet bubble tea, colorful macarons, and mochi ice cream. Bubble tea, for anyone unfamiliar, is a black tea drink combined with creamy milk, ice, and chewy tapioca pearls. It originated in Taiwan in the early 1980s but has since swept the globe. Mochi is a bit different, as this Japanese rice cake has a sweet, chewy outside and a flavored ice cream center. What do both of these things have in common? They both are oh-so-tasty and can be ordered until your heart’s content at TeaStori in Florida.
RestaurantsJamestown Press

OPEN FOR ICE CREAM

A soft opening Tuesday of the Marina Cafe & Bar at East Ferry attracted a line of customers ordering ice cream and milkshakes. Formerly Spinnakers Cafe, the new owners have a similar business model of serving cold treats along with sandwiches for breakfast and lunch.
Restaurantstrnto.com

The best ice cream sandwiches in Toronto

While there’s nothing wrong with running to the grocery store or chasing down a neighbourhood ice cream truck for a quick fix, specialty creations that blend small-batch ice cream flavours with the ingenuity of some of the city’s most talented bakers take one of summer’s favourite cool treats to the next level. These are the best ice cream sandwiches in Toronto.
Restaurants987thebull.com

The Best Ice Cream in Every State

With a heatwave gripping the nation, people are looking for ways to cool off. Eating ice cream is a favorite summer pastime and now Food & Wine is giving us the best ice cream in every state. If you’re headed to the west coast, hit up Gunther’s in Sacramento. Try...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Fiber-Based Ice Cream Tubs

Picard, a French producer of frozen food, replaced its plastic tubs with fiber-based ice cream tubs. The innovation comes after a partnership with AR Packaging. The two companies teamed up to create ice cream boxes that contain 95% cartonboard. Cartonboard is made from renewable fibers from sustainably managed forests. On...
Food & Drinksleitesculinaria.com

Dairy-Free Ice Cream Bars

Dairy-free ice cream bars, made from cashews, honey, and coconut oil, are a dream come true for dairy-free eaters. Dipped in dark chocolate, they’ll rival nearly any summertime treat you could ask for. Adapted from Allison Day | Modern Lunch | Appetite by Random House, 2019. There is a commercial...
Recipesrachaelrayshow.com

No-Churn Banana Pudding Ice Cream

Former culinary staffer Grant Melton shares an easy recipe for ice cream that's as good as its namesake dessert, only cold and refreshing. For another banana ice cream recipe, try Rach's Funky Monkey Banana Splits. In a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, beat heavy cream until soft peaks...
Food & Drinkscookiesandcups.com

Ice Cream Cupcakes

Ice Cream Cupcakes are a simple no bake summer dessert idea! An Oreo crust, topped with ice cream, chocolate sauce, whipped topping, and sprinkles are perfect for a party or a quick sweet treat!. Make sure to try my DELICIOUS Brownie Bottom Ice Cream Cake! It’s a family favorite!. Ice...