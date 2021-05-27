Lidl launches mochi ice cream range following TikTok trend

If you’ve become familiar with food trends over the past few years, then you’ve probably already been introduced to things like mochi and bubble tea, or boba tea. But if you haven’t, then get ready for a whole lot of sweet treat fun. TeaStori is a new Tampa shop that sells sweet bubble tea, colorful macarons, and mochi ice cream. Bubble tea, for anyone unfamiliar, is a black tea drink combined with creamy milk, ice, and chewy tapioca pearls. It originated in Taiwan in the early 1980s but has since swept the globe. Mochi is a bit different, as this Japanese rice cake has a sweet, chewy outside and a flavored ice cream center. What do both of these things have in common? They both are oh-so-tasty and can be ordered until your heart’s content at TeaStori in Florida.